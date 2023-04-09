The Israeli army spokesman confirmed, in a tweet on Twitter, that “Israeli warplanes raided additional targets in Syria, including a military complex belonging to the Fourth Division, in addition to radar and artillery sites belonging to the Syrian army.”

The spokesman added, “These raids come after an Israeli drone targeted the missile launchers that were used to launch missiles from inside Syria towards Israel.”

The spokesman held “the Syrian state responsible for what is happening inside its territory,” stressing that the Israeli army “will not allow attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty.”

Earlier Sunday, the Israeli military said that Israel fired missiles into Syria early this morning in retaliation for rocket fire at Israeli-controlled territory, with tensions continuing along Israel’s northern border following cross-border gunfire. .

No damage was reported from the six rockets fired at Israel.

The military reported that only three missiles crossed into Israeli-controlled territory in the Golan, two of which landed in open ground and the third was intercepted by air defense systems.

The strikes came amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian groups following Israel’s raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem during Ramadan.

On Thursday, a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from southern Lebanon, prompting Israel to respond with cross-border air strikes on Hamas-linked positions in Lebanon and Gaza.