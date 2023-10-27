This comes after the Israeli army announced that it had “detected an air threat in the Red Sea region,” indicating that “the matter is still under investigation.”

The Egyptian army announced that an unidentified drone had fallen next to a building next to Taba Hospital on Friday morning.

The accident resulted in minor injuries to 6 individuals, and they were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary first aid.

The Egyptian military spokesman confirmed that “the incident is under investigation by a specialized committee of the concerned authorities.”

Hours after the first incident, Egyptian security sources reported that a projectile had fallen on the city of Nuweiba in South Sinai Governorate.

The sources said that the projectile fell on desert land, causing an explosion, without any human casualties recorded. Research and information are currently being collected about the source of the projectile.

Taba is located at the head of the Gulf of Aqaba, 7 kilometers from the Israeli city of Eilat, and 220 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

An Egyptian sovereign source confirmed that Egypt reserves the right to respond, after a missile fell that targeted an ambulance building belonging to Taba Hospital, explaining that once the missile launcher is determined, all options will be available to deal with it.