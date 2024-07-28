Ynet: Israel Not Planning Full-Scale War With Lebanon After Golan Attack

Israel is not planning a full-scale war with Lebanon after the attack on the border village of Majdal Shams. Tel Aviv’s possible response was revealed by the portal Ynetwho interviewed Israeli officials.

“We may be fighting for a few days, but for Israel this is a limited step, even if it exceeds what we have seen so far,” the source said.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel was seriously close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah. He stressed that the rocket attack on the Golan Heights “crosses all red lines.”

Later, in connection with the attack on the Golan Heights, the Israeli Foreign Ministry gave a last chance to prevent a war with Lebanon – to withdraw the forces of the Shiite movement Hezbollah from the territory.