Israeli intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet have released information about the Hamas network's activities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where the Islamist group plans large-scale attacks.

“The terrorist organization Hamas is working to carry out attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, under the command of leaders of the organization,” said a statement from both agencies, which collaborated with other countries.

Among the information revealed are orders from Hamas leadership to acquire unmanned aerial vehicles, with the aim of carrying out attacks similar to the October 7 attack in Israel.

On December 14, 2023, the security forces of Denmark and Germany announced the arrests of suspected links to Hamas in Europe, “who are now the subject of legal proceedings”.

“In an ongoing intelligence effort, considerable information has been uncovered that demonstrates how the terrorist organization Hamas has acted to expand its violent activity abroad to target innocent people around the world,” say the Mossad, which operates abroad, and the Shin Bet , which is present in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israel's spy authorities released to their partners in other countries “a complete and detailed picture of Hamas' terrorist activities, including details of the areas of action, the targets of the attacks and those involved in implementing the activity.”

This includes identifying Hamas commanders in Lebanon – where Israel recently killed the group's number two, Saleh al Arouri – as well as the most recent members of its operational infrastructure, as well as credible information about the group's intention to attack the embassy. Israeli in Sweden.

“Hamas is inspired by the terrorist activity of the Iranian regime and intends to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any cost,” the statement said.