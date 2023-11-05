The Israeli Army alleged, this Sunday, that the Islamic terrorist group Hamas uses two hospitals in Gaza as cover “for its terrorist infrastructure”.

The statement was made by Israel’s main military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a press conference in which he showed images, audio and videos that prove the terrorist strategy of using hospitals and other civilian facilities as shelter.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, stated that the institution had “just announced evidence that shows how Hamas hides behind hospitals, forces residents into the line of fire and much more.”

The publication also reproduced a speech by Hagari in which he stated that Israeli forces will not accept “Hamas’ cynical use of hospitals to hide its terrorist infrastructure.”

During the press conference, Hagari revealed that both the Indonesian Hospital and a hospital facility financed by the Qatari government are used to promote Hamas’ terrorist activities.

According to the spokesperson, the two medical centers are part of the group’s underground infrastructure. During the ground offensive, Israeli soldiers discovered an opening to a tunnel used by terrorists in the Qatar hospital. “The terrorists fired at our soldiers from inside the hospital,” Hagari said.

He further explained that Hamas built the Indonesian Hospital years ago as a hiding place for a command center between the cities of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia in northern Gaza. The region is currently one of the targets of Israel’s ground offensive, which began on October 27.

“The hospital was built in 2010 and Hamas built it on top of its terrorist infrastructure (…) used exclusively for its clandestine terrorist activities.”

In addition to the tunnels, the Israeli army also identified launch points for projectiles and rockets linked to the underground structure. The bases are located a few meters away from the Al Shifa medical center in Gaza city, the main hospital in the region, under which Hamas would maintain a headquarters.

“This is a satellite image of the hospital complex taken after the October 7th massacre. I’m going to zoom in on the area here, okay? Across the street, just 75 meters – 80 meters from the hospital,” Hagari said as he showed the site of the terrorist group’s rocket launches.

Israeli intelligence data indicates that, during the conflict, the terrorist group has already launched around 800 rockets that fell within Gaza territory, causing several Palestinian deaths.

As part of its activities in the north of the region, the Israeli army reportedly seized a large quantity of the terrorist group’s weapons from a residence, including “AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones and projectiles.”

Hagari said Hamas uses Gaza’s civilian population as human shields and that the Islamic group “is weak without human shields.” “Hamas places weapons under schools, mosques, houses,” the spokesman said.