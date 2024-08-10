The joint statement by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet read: “Confirmation At least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in the raid that targeted the military command headquarters inside the Al-Tabi’in School.

He added:Today, the IDF and the Shin Bet targeted terrorists who operated inside a military headquarters located inside a mosque in the Al-Tabi’in School complex in Daraj and Al-Tuffah. Following an intelligence study, it can be confirmed that at least 19 terrorists were eliminated. They were Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who promoted terror plans against IDF forces and the State of Israel from the complex that was targeted.

He continued:The targeting operation was carried out using three precision bombs. According to the data, the raid did not result in significant destruction in the complex where the saboteurs met, as is evident from the image of the complex after the raid.

The statement highlighted: “Before the raid, several steps were taken to reduce the possibility of civilians being harmed, including the use of precision munitions with small warheads, aerial photography, and accurate intelligence gathering.”

And it was Civil Defense revealed to Sky News Arabia that the death toll reached 93 dead and 54 injured, noting that some of the injured are in critical condition, suffering from burns and amputations.

He continued: “There are missing persons and victims whose remains were found as a result of the Israeli bombing of… School of the Followers.