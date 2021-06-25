The government of Israel announced this Friday the restoration of the use of mask in closed public places, after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections.

“Before him increased infections, the Ministry of Health announces that as of noon today [viernes], the mask will be mandatory in all closed places, except in homes, “it was indicated in a statement.

Citizens were also recommended to wear a mask in large outdoor concentrations.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had warned on Wednesday that if they were registered more than 100 daily cases of coronavirus for a week, the use of a mask would be mandatory again.

Since Monday, the health authorities register more than 100 new cases every day.

Thursday, 227 new infected They were identified by the health authorities, according to the latest figures available.

Israel announced Wednesday that it had postponed the reopening of its territory to tourists “due to concerns about the possible spread of the Delta variant“.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in January, there were some 10,000 cases a day, before a massive campaign of vaccination allowed to reduce the number of contaminations.

The upturn in cases in a country where more than half of the population is vaccinated with both doses. 55% of the 9.3 million Israelis have completed their anticovid vaccination plan.

In total, they have been registered in Israel since the start of the pandemic more than 840,000 infections and 6,428 deaths.

An opening that did not last long

On Tuesday, June 15, with very low numbers of infections and almost no restrictions Following a swift vaccination that reduced morbidity from coronavirus to a minimum, Israel had lifted the mandatory use of masks indoors, except for specific exceptions such as plane flights, social welfare institutions or nursing homes.

Israelis were no longer required to cover their mouth and nose in open areas since mid april, and most of the limitations against the spread of the pandemic were lifted after the country carried out a rapid inoculation process that immunized more than half of its population in just over three months.

Of course, the number of infected on June 14 had been only 25, against 227 this Thursday, with the addition of the threat of the new Delta variant, more harmful and faster contagion, according to experts.

The joy that this measure aroused, with viral videos of children throwing their chinstraps in the classrooms, was quickly blurred by this reverse of the government.

With information from AFP

