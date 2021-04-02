After spending much of the past year locked up, Tel Aviv makeup artist Artyom Kavnatsky was ready to get back to work. But when he showed up for a photoshoot, his employer turned him down. The reason? Had not been vaccinated against him coronavirus.

“He didn’t take me because I didn’t get vaccinated,” Kavnatsky said. “It is discrimination and it is not right.”

The breakneck pace of Israel’s vaccination campaign has made it a one of the few countries able to return to much of your old routine to the pandemic. Bars and businesses, hotels and health clubs have come to life in Israel, where around the 80% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and new infections and deaths from COVID-19 have plummeted.

While Israel offers a glimpse of what may be possible with high immunization rates, it also offers insight into the problems that lie ahead: workplaces and schools are now grappling with what to do with those who they refuse to be vaccinated as the next phase of the pandemic again faces public health concerns with individual rights and possibly new equity issues. One case has already ended in court and others are expected to do so.

Airlines are already considering whether vaccination, or a recent negative test, might be necessary for travel, as is the European Union. Some officials in Britain and the United States are exploring whether the immunization test could help bring large-scale gatherings back, although there remains significant resistance to such measures in the US.

Whether an injection is necessary to return to work or school is a matter even thornier.

Bars and businesses, hotels and health clubs have come to life in Israel. Photo: AP

In many countries, decisions may raise the possibility of further dividing populations based on wealth and access to vaccines. While the vast majority of the 100,000 Palestinians, who live in the West Bank and have Israeli work permits, have been vaccinated, immunization campaigns in the West Bank and Gaza have lagged behind. far behind. Many parts of the world have received few, if any, vaccines.

A “green pass” for those vaccinated

Until now, Israel has relied primarily on a incentive series intended to encourage people to get vaccinated. It has been established a “green pass” for the fully vaccinated, whose holders can attend concerts, dine out, hit the gym or travel to popular vacation spots in Egypt, Cyprus and Greece. Those who do not have the pass are out of luck.

The system has worked well in areas of Leisure and entertainment. But now, it is moving into other realms. Health officials have recommended excluding unvaccinated workers who have not recently tested negative for COVID-19 in schools, nursing homes and other high-risk workplaces.

The vaccinated can dine out, go out, travel. Photo: AP

Israel’s health care system has also required that all employees – doctors, nurses, administrators, and support staff – receive the coronavirus vaccine. If they refuse, will be transferred to jobs that do not involve contact with high-risk patients.

Human rights groups have expressed concern that such regulations could endanger income from the workers.

There are similar concerns in education. Tel Aviv University, the largest in Israel, has found an awkward balance for now.

As the university resumes face-to-face classes, Eyal Zisser, its assistant principal, said that only students who are vaccinated can be physically present. Those who are not can continue to learn remotely.

A woman walks through the streets of Jerusalem. Photo: AP

“In the initial stages, we are bringing back some of the students in accordance with the green pass and making the lessons accessible to the rest of the students,” Zisser said.

Even with Israel’s success, hundreds of thousands of people still not vaccinated, some of whom are opposed to vaccines in general, but many are hesitant to give themselves an injection that was developed so quickly. Health experts from the UN, the United States and Europe have said that vaccines authorized by Israel are safe and effective.

Kavnatsky, the makeup artist, opposes vaccines and modern medicine in general, saying he doesn’t want to put “needles in his body.” You are not alone. He is one of more than 15,000 members of a Hebrew-language anti-vaccine Facebook group that criticizes what they see as forced immunization by the state.

Rappeh, a political party led by outspoken vaccine advocate Aryeh Avni, garnered more than 17,000 votes in recent parliamentary elections. That wasn’t enough to get into parliament, but it illustrates the challenge for lawmakers.

Israel’s Ministry of Health recognizes that its powers are limited.

An ultra-Orthodox Jew after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: AP

“We can not obligate people to get vaccinated, “said Einav Shimron, deputy director of international relations at the ministry.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel, a non-governmental organization that deals with labor issues, said that the long-term implementation of the green pass raises a possible problem of civil rights and has asked the government to pass legislation in this regard.

“If there is going to be a policy that violates the right to employment and the right of a person to choose what to do with their body to be employed, then it must go through the legislative process.” spokeswoman Maya Fried said. “There needs to be a public discussion.”

The issue to court

Meanwhile, the debate is already unfolding in the tribunals.

In the first major decision on the issue, a Tel Aviv labor court in March allowed a nursery school to ban a teaching assistant from refused to be vaccinated or get tested for coronavirus. The decision is expected to be appealed.

Dr. Nadav Davidovitch, director of the Israel Public Health Physicians Association, said he believes that people have The duty vaccinated, particularly given the evidence that the vaccine not only prevents the worst outcomes of COVID-19, but can also reduce the spread of the virus.

Israel, with 9.3 million people, has registered at least 6,188 deaths since the pandemic began.

“We see vaccination as an act of solidarity, not just an individual choice,” he said.

Still, he said he opposes forced vaccinations or firing people for refusing. Instead, he favors alternative approaches, from education to persuasion. Those who continue to refuse may be able to receive different jobs, work remotely, or undergo frequent testing.

Davidovitch, a former military epidemiologist, has experience with the subject. He said that more than 90% of Israeli recruits who did not want to be vaccinated when they enlisted, ended up agreeing once they were informed by medical experts.

“I think it’s a bad idea to quickly go into compulsion,” he said. “Most of the people doubt. They are not against vaccination in general.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

