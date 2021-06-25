The Israeli government announced on Friday (25) the return of the mandatory use of masks in closed public places, after an increase in the number of covid-19 infections, in a country in which more than half of the population is fully vaccinated .

“Given the increase in contagion, the Ministry of Health announced that from noon today (Friday), the mask will be mandatory in all closed places, except in homes,” says a statement.

It also recommends that Israelis wear a mask in large concentrations outdoors.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Wednesday that if the country recorded more than 100 new cases of coronavirus infection a day for a week, the government would resume the mandatory use of masks.

Since Monday, health authorities register more than 100 new cases every day.

On Thursday, 227 new infections were identified by health authorities, according to the latest available data.

Israel announced on Wednesday that it had postponed the reopening of its territory to tourists “due to concerns about the possible spread of the Delta variant.”

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in January, the country registered almost 10,000 cases a day, before the big vaccination campaign that allowed to reduce the number of infections.

More than five million of the 9.3 million Israelis (55% of the population) have received two doses of the anti-covid vaccine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has registered the balance of more than 840,000 infections and 6,428 deaths by covid-19.

