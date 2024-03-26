After the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, threatened this Tuesday through his X account with break relations with Israel if it does not comply with the UN resolution on a ceasefire in Gazathe Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement.

“The support of the President of Colombia @petrogustavo for the Hamas terrorists who massacred and committed horrible sexual crimes against babies, women and adults is a shame for the Colombian people,” published the account, also in X, of that ministry.

He added: “Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not give in to any pressure or threat.”

To those statements The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, joined.

Earlier, Petro wrote on that social network: “If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we break diplomatic relations with Israel.”

This message comes one day after The Colombian president called on the international community to break relations with Israel if the truce is not established. which, for the first time, the UN Security Council demanded for the Gaza war, in which more than 32,000 people have already died in almost six months.

“Finally, a ceasefire resolution in Gaza is coming out of the United Nations Council unanimously (sic)” -despite the abstention of the United States in voting on the resolution-, Petro expressed this Monday.

This is not the first time that the president has spoken of freezing Colombia's relations with Israel since the outbreak of the war., about which the head of state has been very public with his opinions. Already in October of last year he threatened to suspend them although for the moment these warnings have not materialized.

These threats have raised tension between both countries, which have even summoned their diplomatic representatives and led to several disagreements over the position of President Petro who has accused the Israeli State of “genocide.”

In fact, last February Petro announced that Colombia was suspending “all purchases of weapons from Israel” in response to the attack perpetrated during the distribution of food and humanitarian aid in Gaza City, where more than a hundred people died and another 700 were injured. wounds.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE