The Israeli army conducted a series of raids on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the firing of fireballs from the Palestinian enclave, in what was the first Israeli attack since the ceasefire was announced on May 21. . This was announced by the armed forces of Tel Aviv, specifying that the IDFs have hit “terrorist sites” in Khan Younis and Gaza City.





Palestinian media report that there were no injuries. According to some sources, among the targets hit there are some linked to the al-Qassam Brigade, the armed wing of Hamas.

The Israeli armed forces “are prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities in the face of continuing terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip”, the Tel Aviv army said.