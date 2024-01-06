The Israeli Army launched a series of ground and air attacks this Saturday against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, in response to the launch by the Lebanese Shiite group of more than sixty projectiles against an Intelligence center of the Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Israeli Army reported that the areas of Metula and Margaliot in northern Israel were also attacked from southern Lebanon, as well as Meron, where it has one of its main intelligence centers.

“In response, An Israeli Air Force drone attacked a terrorist cell responsible for launches towards the Metula area“he highlighted.

In addition, Israeli aviation and ground forces launched attacks against Hezbollah targets such as missile launch sites, military positions and infrastructure of the Shiite group in several areas of southern Lebanon such as Ayta ash Shab, Yaroun and Ramyeh, according to the statement.

Hezbollah confirmed having launched 62 projectiles against one of the main intelligence centers in northern Israel, in his first response to the murder on Tuesday of the number two of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, on the outskirts of Beirut in a bombing attributed to Israel.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon protect the border with Israel.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah warned on Friday that the bombing, for which Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, “would not go unanswered.”

Israel is in a “very high state of alert” on its border with Lebanon, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday.

The Israeli-Lebanese border is experiencing its greatest tension since the war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, following an upsurge in aggression by pro-Palestinian militias the day after the outbreak of the war between the Islamist group Hamas and Israel in Gaza on October 7.

Hostilities have increased even more after the bombing that killed Saleh Al Arouri, deputy head of Hamas, in Beirut on Tuesday, in an action attributed to Israel, which neither recognized nor denied the operation.

Since the beginning of hostilities in the area, at least 177 deaths have been recorded: 13 in Israel – 9 soldiers and 4 civilians – and 164 in Lebanon, including 127 members of Hezbollah, 16 members of Palestinian militias, one soldier and 20 civilians – including three journalists and three children.

Israel has deployed more than 200,000 troops to its northern border, where violence has also displaced thousands of people, with some 80,000 people evacuated from communities in northern Israel and more than 70,000 fleeing southern Lebanon.

