The war in Gaza in 2021 sometimes witnessed pro-Palestinian protests by Arab citizens, who constitute 21 percent of Israel’s population.

The current war and escalation of hostilities on the border with Lebanon and in the occupied West Bank have raised concerns about already tense ethnic relations within Israel.

Israeli police arrested dozens of Arab citizens on suspicion of incitement and supporting Hamas, based on posts on social media.

Some lawyers for those arrested described these measures as illegal and aimed at silencing opposition to the war.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sees the possibility that this war will witness a repeat of the unrest of 2021 and ordered the easing of regulations for issuing gun licenses to ordinary citizens.

These conditions generally require that applicants have served in the Israeli army.

Additional measures include forming security teams of volunteers to patrol the streets and support the police.

Eliezer Rosenbaum, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of National Security, told Knesset representatives that an order was issued to distribute 20,000 weapons to these teams, and this will be followed by the distribution of another 20,000.

He added that volunteers will also receive protective vests and helmets.