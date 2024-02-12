The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this Monday (12) that they rescued two Israeli-Argentine hostages held by Hamas. Fernando Simon Marman, aged 60, and Louis Har, aged 70, were kidnapped during the terrorist attack recorded on October 7th. The rescue took place during a nighttime operation in the Rafah area, the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, which borders Egypt.

According to the Bring Home Now campaign page, which presents information about those kidnapped by Hamas, the two elderly people are in “good health conditions and were transferred for medical examinations at the largest hospital in Israel, the Chaim Sheba Medical Center , in the Tel Aviv district. The information was confirmed by the Israeli government.

In an official statement, Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, reported that the two hostages “were held captive in adverse conditions” and that they were intentionally detained “in the middle of a civilian neighborhood, inside a civilian building.” , to try to prevent the rescue. “But we did it,” he said, citing his commitment to bring back the 134 men, women and children who remain kidnapped.

“We have a moral obligation to bring all of our hostages home, an obligation that we will continue to fulfill by doing everything in our power,” Hagari said.

According to the Palestinian agency “Wafa”, in order for this rescue to take place, Israel this weekend bombed several areas of the city, where around 1.4 million Palestinian civilians live, the majority of them internally displaced in an attempt to escape the confrontation. According to the agency, around 100 citizens, including children and women, were killed.

US order

United States President Joe Biden had hours earlier asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from a military offensive in that city without a plan to guarantee the safety of civilians.

In a phone call between the two leaders this Sunday, Biden also advocated urgent and specific measures to increase the performance and consistency of humanitarian assistance to innocent Palestinian civilians.

“A military operation in Rafah should not be undertaken without a credible and executable plan to ensure the safety and support of the more than one million people sheltering there,” Biden said during the conversation, according to a White House statement.