Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who has been kidnapped by the Hamas group since October 7, is in stable condition and being evaluated in hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said on Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) that it had rescued a hostage who had been held by the extremist group Hamas since October 7 in “a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip“.

In a statement in the Telegramthe military said that Qaid Farhan Alkadi, aged 52, “is in stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical examinations at a hospital“.

According to the IDF, the publication of additional details is restricted to ensure national security. The family of the Arab-Israeli citizen has already been informed of the details, and “the IDF is following them“.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a Bedouin and father of 11 children, who lives in southern Rahat (Israel), was kidnapped while working as a security guard at the packaging factory in Kibbutz Magen, on the Gaza border. He is the 8th hostage rescued alive among the approximately 250 kidnapped 10 months ago, according to information from New York Times.

Israeli security forces further stated that they will continue to operate with all means to bring the hostages home.

“We are doing everything we can to save all the hostages. The IDF and the ASI [Autoridade de Segurança de Israel] demonstrate bravery, determination and initiative in complex battlefield operations”, said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi.

Watch (13s):