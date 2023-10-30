Monday, October 30, 2023, 6:10 p.m.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security service reported this Monday that, as part of their ground raids in Gaza, they managed to rescue Ori Megidish, a soldier who had been taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 offensive.
The soldier has already undergone a medical examination, which shows that she is in good health, and has already been reunited with her family, as detailed by the Israeli military forces in a brief statement on their website. The same sources have avoided giving details of the circumstances surrounding Megidish’s release.
