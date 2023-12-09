The US has not communicated to Israel any timeframe for completing the military operation against the Palestinian Hamas movement. The head of the National Security Council (NSC) of Israel, Tzachi Hanegbi, spoke about this on December 9 to the TV channel CNN.

“They understand that they cannot tell the IDF how long it will take them to achieve their goals. <…> It is correct to assume that we cannot measure this in weeks, and I am not sure that it can be measured in months,” Hanegbi said.

The official responded that Hamas leadership did not expect such a large-scale operation in response to the October 7 attack.

“I don’t think Sinwar (Hamas leader – Ed.) understood that the IDF would actually reach any point it wanted inside Gaza, kill more than 7 thousand terrorists,” Hanegbi explained.

Earlier, on December 5, CNN noted that the United States believes that the fighting of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip will last until January 2024. Washington drew Tel Aviv’s attention to the fact that the time it has “to continue the operation in its current form and maintain meaningful international support is rapidly shrinking.”

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hagari also pointed out that the Israeli ground forces, together with the air force, carried out a number of joint tasks, as a result of which terrorists and terror infrastructure were destroyed.

On the same day, the media reported that Israel had achieved the goals of its operation in northern Gaza. The commander of the Israeli armored corps, General Hisham Ibrahim, noted that the goals in the northern part have almost been achieved, and progress is beginning in other parts.

On December 1 at 07:00 (08:00 Moscow time), the truce between Israel and Hamas, which had been in force since November 24, expired. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.