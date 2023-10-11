IDF spokeswoman did not confirm data on beheaded babies in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said there was no reliable information about the brutal killing of 200 people by Hamas militants and the beheading of infants in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza, which was previously reported by i24 correspondent Nicole Zedek.

“We saw this news, but we do not have details or confirmation of this information,” said a spokeswoman for one of the Israeli army units in response to a request to comment on the veracity of the reports.

It was previously reported that the Israeli military allegedly discovered the remains of beheaded babies, but did not provide any photographic or video evidence. The correspondent herself stated that she “took the military at their word.”

Later TV channel published video with the deputy commander of the 71st IDF Paratroopers Detachment, Davidi Ben Zion, who spoke about “hundreds of killed civilians, including babies and children.”

See also Alejandro Fernández and his song 'Mátalas' generate controversy at the Viña del Mar Festival killed them and cut off some of their heads, it's terrible to see… and we all must remember who the enemy is and what our mission is, justice, where there is a right side, and the whole world should be for us Davidi Ben ZionDeputy Commander of the 71st IDF Unit

Western media were unable to obtain objective evidence of the Kfar Aza massacre

Ben Zion is talking about this stated BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen. The journalist himself noted in his publication that he “never asked the officer to show him the bodies of the dead” in order to make sure that they were really civilians and not killed militants.

“It is clear that the killing of hundreds of civilians by Hamas attackers is a gross violation of the laws of war. The Israelis reject any comparison between the way Hamas kills civilians and the way Palestinian civilians die as a result of their airstrikes,” the British journalist concluded, while confirming that he had not seen any objective data about the alleged atrocities of Hamas militants.

CNN TV channel too appealed The Israeli military department was contacted for comment and was told that the Israeli military “cannot confirm the number of people killed there and will not go into detail about how these people were killed.”

Demonization of the enemy has become a traditional PR practice since the beginning of the last century

Such methods of black propaganda are not uncommon in wartime. The parties to the conflict, in their own way, are trying to dehumanize the enemy by creating his image of a cruel aggressor, representing a clear threat and pursuing only destructive barbaric goals, in order to instill in the public hatred of any side for unification and unity.

The method of demonizing the enemy has been widely used since the First World War. One of the most famous myths is that of a crucified Canadian soldier who was allegedly captured by German soldiers during the Battle of Ypres on April 24, 1915. According to a note published in the British newspaper The Times on May 10, 1915, the Germans crucified him on a tree. After the war, the German public demanded proof of the existence of such an episode, which the British were able to do provide only some unconvincing eyewitness accounts.