Israel repelled attack in the Red Sea with a new analogue of the Iron Dome

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea near the city of Eilat, using the naval equivalent of the Iron Dome system for the first time. The newspaper reported this on April 9 The Times of Israel.

“The ship's version of the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a suspected drone that entered Israeli airspace near the southernmost city of Eilat,” the military said.

The IDF suggested that the downed UAV was launched from Shiite groups in Iraq.

“The suspected drone flew into Israeli airspace from the east,” the newspaper reported, citing the IDF press service.

There were no reports of damage or casualties from the incident.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, an improved naval model of the Iron Dome, known as C-Dome, has been used on Israeli corvettes (surface combatants) since 2022, but its “baptism of fire” has only just taken place.

Earlier, on March 20, military expert, retired Colonel Andrei Koshkin said that Iron Dome 2 could appear in Europe, since this system has shown high efficiency in Israel and has attracted the interest of other countries.

At the same time, the head of the German arms concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that the European Union could consider the idea of ​​​​creating short-range air defense systems, similar to the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7 last year, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.