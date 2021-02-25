When Nurit Galron stepped onto the small raised stage in Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshua Park, she knew it was a special concert. The Israeli singer embraced the audience from a distance and starred in the first music recital that could only be accessed by presenting the ‘Green Pass’ and which was aimed at seniors. This document has been in operation in the country since Sunday and certifies that its carrier has been vaccinated with the double dose of Pfizer or has recovered from the disease. At the entrances to the venue, the organizers checked the tickets and immediately afterwards demanded the presentation of this certificate, which can be carried on paper or downloaded to the mobile from the application of the Ministry of Health.

“Accept the ‘Green Pass’ and start coming back to life” is the slogan coined by Benyamin Netanyahu for the reopening of the cultural sector in Israel. On Tuesday, the prime minister himself went to the Khan theater in Jerusalem to attend the first play after five months of closure due to confinement. That performance, like the Tel Aviv concert, was reserved for ‘Green Pass’ holders. The world of culture joins gyms, swimming pools and hotels, spaces in which this document is also essential, and restaurants and flights will soon do so. The museums, however, will remain open to the public.

Critical sectors believe that the document divides society and compare it to the Auschwitz-Birkenau bracelets



The reopening of the cultural sector comes when half the country has already been vaccinated and is part of the de-escalation plan for the third lockdown. Among the measures imposed by the Government is the limitation of capacity to three hundred people, in closed areas, and five hundred, in open areas, but always without exceeding 75% of the capacity. All the public must be seated and the consumption of drinks or food is not allowed.

Protest



While a concert for the vaccinated was being held at the Ganei Yehoshua, the doors of the HaBima theater in Tel Aviv were the scene of a protest against the ‘Green Pass’. Hundreds of people demanded transparency from the authorities and shouted “stop tyranny” for the new division that is flourishing in Israeli society between “the vaccinated class” and those who do not want to be inoculated, according to the newspaper “The Jerusalem Post”. Among the posters carried by those present, one compared this new document with the bracelets that Jewish prisoners wore in the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.

Confinements do not work in Israel and political leaders are trying by all means to promote vaccination as a way out of the pandemic tunnel. In the midst of the controversy over the imposition of the ‘Green Pass’, Parliament approved a law that will allow the Government to prepare and share lists with the names, addresses and telephone numbers of those who refuse to be vaccinated. The rule will be in force for an initial period of three months and has the objective of “allowing the authorities to encourage people to get vaccinated by addressing each person in a personalized way,” according to the statement released by the Chamber.