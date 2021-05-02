Israel lived this Sunday one national day of mourning for the 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in the human avalanche of Mount Merón. Flags were flown at half mast, both at the Parliament headquarters and at the residence of the Israeli president, while ceremonies were held at military bases and in schools the first hour was dedicated to discussing the tragedy. While, In the streets and in the media, questions grew about the responsibility for the greatest civil tragedy in the history of the Jewish State..

After the break on Saturday, a holy day for Jews, the identification of the bodies and the funerals of the victims were resumed. Veint-one people remain admitted to different hospitals and some of them are in critical condition, as reported by local media.

Culture Minister Hili Tropper told Kan public radio that “a thorough investigation is necessary” and clarified that “This terrible disaster must help people understand that there can be no spaces in the country in which it is not the Government who sets the rules”. This was a direct message to the different ultra-Orthodox sects that have control of Mount Merón. Here is the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yojai, a 2nd-century Talmudist who is credited with writing the Zohar, a central work of Jewish mysticism, and there, despite being in times of pandemic, more than 100,000 people gathered.

Some Witnesses accused the Police of allowing people to enter a cordoned off area despite the fact that it was already very crowdedas well as not opening the exits on both sides quickly enough after people started to panic. According to the first investigations, the avalanche began when a group of pilgrims slipped on the stairs of a corridor barely three meters wide and it did not take long to form a deadly pile, a plug in which the victims, including several children, died from suffocation and crushing.

The Ministry of Justice indicated that the investigators will analyze whether there was any police misconduct and the Minister of Public Security, Amir Ohana, wrote on his Facebook account that he will appear before the press after all the victims are identified and buried. “I’m the one responsible, but that doesn’t mean I’m the one to blame,” Ohana pointed out.

Netanyahu’s fronts



All eyes point to the different sects that manage the sacred mountain. Shlomo Levy, former head of the regional council of Merón HaGalil (where the mountain is located) confessed to the digital Ynet that «eIt is impossible to move a stone there without running into one of the Hasidic groupsAnd if you try to do something out of their control, half an hour later you get a phone call from Jerusalem. These groups are within the umbrella of the ultra-Orthodox parties, which are key pieces in the governments of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister traveled to the scene of the tragedy on Friday and promised to clarify what happened. The problem is that Netanyahu has many open fronts, the most imminent is that of his inability to form a government. At 11:59 p.m. on Monday, the term of the mandate granted by the Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin, ends and he has been unable to reach the necessary agreements to exceed 61 seats in the Chamber.