Karim Younis, 60, was convicted of kidnapping and killing Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in 1983 in the Golan Heights.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Younis served the longest continuous prison sentence of any Palestinian.

Yunus received a massive reception in his hometown, the village of Ara, where he said: “I was willing to give another 40 years of my life as a sacrifice for my people, and all the prisoners had the strength and giving to give 40 and 50 years for the freedom of their people.”

On Tuesday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri called for Younis to be stripped of his Israeli citizenship.

“Withdrawing his nationality will send an important message when we talk about a person who has become a symbol for committing criminal terrorist acts,” Deri wrote in a letter to the Israeli attorney general.

Some relatives of Israelis killed in operations carried out by Palestinians also expressed their support for such a measure.

“Israeli citizenship is a privilege. An Israeli citizen cannot hold an Israeli identity card with one hand and kill a soldier with the other,” Avraham Bromberg’s nephew, who is also named after his uncle, told the Walla news site on Monday.