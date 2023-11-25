Al Jazeera: Israel releases second group of Palestinian prisoners

Israel released the second group of Palestinian prisoners, they arrived in the West Bank. Broadcast by TV channel Al Jazeera.

It is clarified that buses of Palestinians who were released from Israeli prisons under the terms of a deal with Hamas arrived in the city of Beituniya. Television footage captured hundreds of people crowding the streets.

Earlier, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rafael Rafowitz said that Hamas would release 13 people in exchange for 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

In mid-November, Hamas agreed to the release of at least 50 hostages. In response, Israel agreed to a pause in fighting and the release of an undetermined number of Palestinian women and children held in prison.