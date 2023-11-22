Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER

The Israeli Ministry of Justice released, this Wednesday (22), a list with the names of 300 prisoners who will be released in the country, in a truce agreement approved by the government, which aims to exchange 50 hostages who remain in Gaza. after the kidnappings on October 7th.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretzthe choice of those to be released was the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and two members of the war cabinet, inaugurated after the start of the conflict, Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz.

During the exchange process, there will be a four-day truce in the conflict, which was accepted by both sides, and an additional day of ceasefire for every 10 extra hostages released by the terrorist group Hamas.

In negotiations, the Israeli government rejected the request for the release of prisoners convicted of murder, but some still facing prosecution for attempted murder were included in the list. According to the international press, the majority of names on the list are people under 18 years of age.

However, despite approval by the Ministry of Justice, Israeli citizens can still argue, within 24 hours, whether or not they consider the release of a prisoner plausible.

The agreement also provides for the participation of the Red Cross and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. For the Israeli prime minister, the truce was considered “difficult and painful”, but also “the right choice” to guarantee the return of some of the approximately 239 hostages who have been under the control of Palestinian Hamas terrorists since the attacks on September 7th. October.