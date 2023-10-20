North Americans Judith and Natalie Raanan were released by the extremist group this Friday (20.Oct)

The Israeli government released the first photo of the two American hostages released by Hamas. Judith Raanan, aged 59, and her daughter Natalie Raanan, aged 17, were released by the extremist group this Friday (October 20, 2023) and they are already in Israel. In the image, they appear accompanied by Israeli soldiers. Second newspaper New York Times, they were in the kibbutz (agrarian community) Nahal Oz, in southern Israel, when they were taken hostage by Hamas during the invasion that started the conflict, on October 7. The extremist group justified the release of the hostages by “humanitarian reasons”. US President Joe Biden stated that he has already spoken with both and that the United States government will provide the necessary support. The Israeli government estimates that at least 200 other people are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip.