According to the Israeli Army, images show Yahya Sinwar in Palestinian territory 3 days after the October 7 attacks

The Israeli Army has released a video purportedly showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a tunnel under the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip with his wife, children and brother, Ibrahim Sinwar.

According to IDF (Israel Defense Forces) spokesman Daniel Hagari, the images were captured by a Hamas camera on October 10, 2023, 3 days after the attacks that started the war, on October 7. . For Tel Aviv, Sinwar is the “brain” behind the attack.

“This is how he escaped with his family underground in a tunnel to one of the secure accommodation complexes he had built in advance.”said Hagari in statement this Tuesday (13.Feb.2024).

Watch (1min6s):

According to Hagari, the video was the result of “hunting” of Israel, and that she “won’t stop until he [Sinwar] be captured, alive or dead.”.

Tunnel under UN agency

On Saturday (Feb 10), the Israeli army claimed to have found tunnels under the headquarters of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) in Gaza City.

According to FDI (Israel Defense Forces), Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room and a data center for intelligence and communications.

The Israeli Army invited journalists to visit the tunnel. According to Associated Pressit has not been proven that it was operated by Hamas, but part of it does indeed pass under the UNRWA yard.

Watch (5min22s):