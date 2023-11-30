Israeli authorities released 30 Palestinian prisoners during the early hours of this Fridayafter Hamas freed eight hostages it had held captive in the Gaza Strip, during the seventh day of truce between Israel and the Islamist group.

The Israel Prison Service confirmed the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Ofer prison, the Jerusalem detention center, as well as the Ayalon and Damon prisons.

(We recommend you read: What the Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas experienced).

According to the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari, the truce agreement For this Thursday it involved the release by Israel of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 23 minors and 7 women.

This Thursday was the seventh day of the truce between Israel and Hamas, negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, through an agreement that includes the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The truce, which began on November 24, has marked a pause in the war that broke out on October 7 after an attack by the armed wing of Hamas that included the launching of thousands of rockets towards Israel. and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip.

(You might be interested in: Why will the release of military hostages make negotiation between Israel and Hamas difficult?)

Since then, and until the day the truce began, Israeli forces maintained a relentless offensive by air, land and sea on the Palestinian enclave that has left more than 15,000 dead, thousands of other people buried under the rubble, and almost two million displaced people experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis due to the collapse of hospitals and the shortage of housing, drinking water, food, medicine and electricity.

Palestinians are heading from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip amid the truce between Israel and Hamas. See also Aci, the president Angelo Sticchi Damiani investigated for false public deed

The temporary ceasefire was extended just before it expired Thursday morning for an additional 24 hours, and it is unclear whether it will continue this Friday.



An extension of the truce would involve the release of an additional 10 hostages per day in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

WhileQatar continues to work together with its regional and international partners with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Until now, There are already 105 captives released in Gaza, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners; while Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and minors.

EFE

Read more news…