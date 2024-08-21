A total of 25 Palestinian prisoners, two of them women, were released and returned to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after having been detained in Israeli prisons, the Army confirmed to EFE.

According to the criteria of

The group of detainees arrived in an ambulance at a Khan Yunis Hospital, in the south of the enclave, after accessing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, in the southeastern corner of Gaza.

Freed man reunites with his family. Photo:EFE Share

In a video released by Al Quds – the agency affiliated with Hamas – a group of young people can be seen, some of them very thin, two women now enter the health center.

One of those released is Walid Ibrahim Muhammad Habib, from the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, who shows wounds and bruises on arms and legs.

“Wounds appear on his body as a result of the tortures “the injuries to which he was subjected in the prisons of the occupation,” Quds complained, showing in a video the wounds and bruises that the man has on his arms and legs.

Conditions of Palestinian prisoners

Another prisoner is Yousef Al Arir, who said he had passed through Ofer prison – in the centre of the West Bank – where he claims that soldiers could reach breaking a prisoner’s hands if he spoke.

Hob Al-Din Muqat talks about his experience as a prisoner. Photo:EFE Share

The army routinely arrests Gazans, accusing them of participate in terrorist activities, and releases them after determining that this is not the case, although in recent months the overflow of Israeli prisons has led to the release of prisoners before these cases are resolved.

Upon leaving prison, many detainees report having been tortured and even have suffered sexual abuse by his jailers.

This morning, the Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners’ Affairs Commission denounced the abuses against detainees in Ofer prison, alleging that there “They suffer mistreatment, lack of medical care and poor nutrition.”

“The crimes of torture in Ofer are no less than those observed in Sde Teiman,” the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club denounced, alluding to the fact that this second prison has become a paradigm of the abuse of prisoners, Although other penitentiary centers have also been the scene of this type of situation.

A report by the prestigious Israeli NGO B’Tselem entitled “Welcome to hell” It contains 55 testimonies of beatings, poor hygiene conditions, solitary confinement, sexual abuse and deprivation of food and sleep in different Israeli prisons.

EFE

Read more news: