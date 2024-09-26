Beirut (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Israel rejected a 21-day truce proposal with Hezbollah, vowing to attack it “until victory,” while its army continued to launch intense air strikes in Lebanon, to which the party responded by launching dozens of missiles toward the northern regions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah with full force so that the residents of northern Israel can return to their homes.

Netanyahu made this statement to journalists upon his arrival in the United States, prior to his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Yesterday, Israel announced that it had monitored the launching of about 80 missiles from Lebanon towards the northern regions, causing a fire and damage, in the fourth day of the most violent and widespread escalation since the start of the confrontations with Hezbollah about a year ago.

Israeli media said that Hezbollah fired more than 80 missiles at the settlements of the Upper Galilee, while 60 people were killed and 81 others were injured as a result of 115 Israeli attacks on various areas in Lebanon.

Yesterday, Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced that the number of his officially registered displaced citizens is 70,100 displaced people in 533 shelter centers.

Mawlawi said, in a press conference, “The Ministry of Interior and the relevant authorities in Lebanon are seeking to secure the sick and people with special needs among the displaced, and secure them in shelter centers.”

Politically, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said yesterday that “a diplomatic solution, not a military one, is the only way to ensure the return of the displaced on both sides of the border between Israel and Lebanon to their homes.”

He added during a press conference, following the meeting of the defense ministers of the OKOS coalition in London, that “the Middle East region now faces the risk of the outbreak of a comprehensive war, and if that happens, it will be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon.”

The American minister stressed that “the United States is committed, through its forces in the region, not to allow anyone to try to exploit this crisis or expand the scope of this conflict, so we will continue to work tirelessly to avoid another tragic war, and to find a diplomatic path forward.”

In this context, the European Union stressed the need to urgently implement a ceasefire in Lebanon across the Blue Line that effectively and immediately ends all cross-border threats, and to work towards the full and symmetrical implementation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 1701, in order to ensure the safe return of displaced populations on both sides. As part of a broader negotiated settlement.

European High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said, in a statement published by the European Council in Brussels, that “the countries of the Union deplore the heavy price paid by civilians, including children and United Nations staff, and urge respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances.”

Borrell said that any further escalation would have serious consequences for the region and beyond, and noted that UN Security Council Resolution 2749, adopted unanimously on August 28, urges all relevant actors to implement immediate measures towards de-escalation.

In turn, Egypt called yesterday for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, warning that Israeli practices threaten to slide the Middle East into a state of confrontation and chaos.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement, that “in light of the Israeli escalation against Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, and the continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Egypt warns once again that Israeli practices and violations threaten to slide the region into a state of confrontations and chaos that will expose The peoples of the region face serious consequences that are difficult to control.”

The ministry added, in its statement, that “Egypt will continue its efforts to communicate with regional and international parties to contain the dangerous escalation, and demands an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.”