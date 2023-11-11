Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects resumption of settlement activity in Gaza

After the completion of the military operation, Israel does not plan to resume construction of settlements in the Gaza Strip, said Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu. Writes about this TASS.

He answered a question from journalists whether the authorities consider it possible to resume settlement activity. The Prime Minister clarified that it is necessary to demilitarize the Gaza Strip. “We need to make sure that there are no weapons there, but I don’t think that the construction of Israeli settlements is a real goal,” the politician rejected the possibility of resuming settlement activity.

Earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United States is responsible for the fact that there is still no political solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

The leader of the Shiite Hezbollah party, Sheikh Hassan Nasrullah, called on the United States to stop Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.