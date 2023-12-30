Israel condemned and rejected, on Friday (29), the accusation of genocide in Gaza presented against it by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Israel rejects with repugnance the slander spread by South Africa and its denunciation” before the ICJ, because it “lacks a factual and legal basis and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous use of the court,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson of Israel in a statement.

He also highlighted that “South Africa is cooperating” with Hamas, “a terrorist group that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel” and commits “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity”, and that “tried to commit genocide in October 7”, when he carried out a surprise attack on Israel that caused more than 1,200 deaths.

The ICJ stated today that it had received the complaint from South Africa, which argues that “Israel's acts and omissions (…) have a genocidal character, being committed with the necessary specific intention (…) of destroying the Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

South Africa adds that “the conduct of Israel, through its state bodies, state agents and other persons and entities acting under its instructions or under its direction, control or influence, towards the Palestinians in Gaza violates its obligations under the terms of the Genocide Convention,” according to a statement from the ICJ.

In the documentation provided by Johannesburg, it adds that “Israel has become involved, is becoming involved and is at risk of becoming even more involved in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

The South African government, which announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel because of its offensive against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the terrorist attack carried out by the Islamic group Hamas on October 7, had already made public that it would file a complaint with the ICJ .

Israel, in turn, stated today that Hamas is “responsible for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, using them as human shields and robbing them of humanitarian aid”, and highlighted that the Israeli authorities “are committed to international law and act according to this”.

The Israel Defense Forces “directs its military efforts only against the terrorist organization Hamas and other organizations that cooperate” with this group, added the Foreign Ministry, which assures that “the residents of Gaza are not the enemy”.