Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects three-stage ceasefire plan in Gaza

Israel refuses to comply with the demands of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas contained in a three-stage ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, transmits CNN TV channel.

“We have not made any commitments to any of Hamas’s delusional demands,” the politician said. According to him, negotiations are necessary to resolve the situation, however, according to the prime minister, the Palestinian side is not taking appropriate steps.

Earlier it became known that Hamas proposed to Israel a plan for a ceasefire for four and a half months, the release of all hostages captured by the militants and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Representatives of the Palestinian movement also supported a three-stage ceasefire plan in the enclave, which was developed following negotiations in Paris with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States.