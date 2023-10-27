Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Gilad Erdan, expressed this Friday (27) his country’s deep dissatisfaction with the approval, by a large majority, of the resolution of Arab countries that calls for an “immediate humanitarian truce ” in Gaza.

Erdan declared in his speech after the approval of the resolution that “today is a day that will go down in infamy”, and questioned the legitimacy of the UN, stating that the organization “is committed to guaranteeing more atrocities” by the terrorist group Hamas by not recognizing the ” Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The resolution approved by the UN General Assembly this Friday does not explicitly mention the Jewish State’s right to self-defense, nor even the name of Hamas.

“We all witness that the UN no longer holds even a shred of legitimacy or relevance,” Erdan said in his speech.

The Israeli representative highlighted the absence of mention of Hamas in the resolution and said that this makes it appear that the war in the Middle East “started by itself”.

Erdan also criticized Hamas’ lack of accountability in resolving the war crimes the group committed during the attacks on October 7th. He emphasized that this is the time to “eradicate the terrorist group’s offensive capabilities.”

The ambassador categorically rejected the resolution approved by the General Assembly, pointing out that at this moment “there is no room for negotiations with Hamas” and that Israel will not “stand idly by in the face of the atrocities committed” by the Palestinian terrorist group.

He further questioned the purpose of the Arab resolution, suggesting that it only serves to “tie Israel’s hands” and will not “contribute to peace in the region”.

“Even when discussing our hostages, the editors [da resolução] they were not even able to name the Hamas terrorists responsible for this egregious war crime,” Erdan said.

The Israeli ambassador also disputed the statistics provided by Hamas on the situation in Gaza, highlighting the “lack of impartiality” in the information.

He concluded by stating that this is “a negative day for the UN and for humanity”, reiterating Israel’s commitment to “defend itself and bring the hostages home”, who are currently under the control of terrorists in Gaza.