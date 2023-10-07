Israeli Channel 12 reported that 13 hours after the start of the fighting, the Israeli army regained control of the Kibbutz Raim settlement.
In Kafr Gaza and Nahal Oz, battles are still continuing between militants and the besieged residents there.
For his part, the Israeli Minister of Energy ordered the electricity company to stop supplying the Gaza Strip with electricity.
Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 198 Palestinians were killed and 1,610 others were injured with various injuries, as a result of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip with artillery and intense raids.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions in Gaza confirmed on Saturday that they were able to capture a number of military leaders in the Israeli army during the military operation launched against Israeli settlements in the northern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli media confirmed, on Saturday, that Palestinian factions were holding 50 Israeli hostages in the Bari settlement, noting that negotiations were taking place between the Israeli occupation army and the Palestinian factions to release them.
In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip accused Israel of launching hundreds of raids during the past hours on various targets in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, including residential homes and buildings used for civilian and service purposes, and this led to severe damage to the infrastructure.
What happened on Saturday morning?
- Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.
- Announce Israeli army A number of Palestinian militants infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip, and residents along the border area were ordered to remain in their homes.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.
- The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.
- Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in hundreds of people being injured, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.
- Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.
- The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
