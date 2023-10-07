Israeli Channel 12 reported that 13 hours after the start of the fighting, the Israeli army regained control of the Kibbutz Raim settlement.

In Kafr Gaza and Nahal Oz, battles are still continuing between militants and the besieged residents there.

For his part, the Israeli Minister of Energy ordered the electricity company to stop supplying the Gaza Strip with electricity.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 198 Palestinians were killed and 1,610 others were injured with various injuries, as a result of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip with artillery and intense raids.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions in Gaza confirmed on Saturday that they were able to capture a number of military leaders in the Israeli army during the military operation launched against Israeli settlements in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli media confirmed, on Saturday, that Palestinian factions were holding 50 Israeli hostages in the Bari settlement, noting that negotiations were taking place between the Israeli occupation army and the Palestinian factions to release them.

In turn, the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip accused Israel of launching hundreds of raids during the past hours on various targets in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, including residential homes and buildings used for civilian and service purposes, and this led to severe damage to the infrastructure.

What happened on Saturday morning?