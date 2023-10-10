Israel has regained control of the border area with the Gaza Strip and has managed to stop the infiltration of Hamas militiamen into its territory, the Israeli Army reported this Tuesday, the fourth day of war against the Islamist movement.

“We have restored virtually complete control at the border fence with Gaza“We are restoring and organizing the perimeter,” Army spokesman Richard Hecht told international media, specifying that although militia infiltrations can still occur, no incidents of this type have been reported during the night.

During the night there were two shootouts between militiamen and Israeli forces in the area surrounding the border, “but beyond that, the area has been secured,” Hetch stressed, specifying that all Israeli communities near the Palestinian enclave have been evacuated. .

Furthermore, he reported that Israeli forces are “building infrastructure for future operations” in that areaand that the Army is “focused on the offensive in the Gaza Strip, on air attacks” against the Palestinian enclave by air, land and sea.

Early this Tuesday, dozens of Israeli warplanes continued bombing 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gazan towns of Rimal and Khan Younis.

Israeli soldiers in an area along the border with Gaza.

A Hamas weapons warehouse and operational center located inside mosques were attacked, as was an entry point to a tunnel used by the militants to invade Israel.

Civilians in Gaza, besieged by incessant bombing, denounce that Israel’s attacks are carried out in residential areas, places of worship and hospitals, without prior warning to allow evacuation.

“This is not a regular event, this is a war, this is a massive, epic event in Israeli society,” Hecht said, assuring that troops are doing everything possible to minimize harm to civilians.

For its part, Hamas threatened to publicly execute Israeli hostages if the bombing continued without warning.

Israel and Hamas – which de facto governs the Gaza Strip – entered their fourth day on Tuesday of a war that has left more than 900 dead in Israel and at least 560 in Gaza.

Last Saturday, in the middle of Shabbat (a holy day for Jews), Hamas took Israel by surprise with a massive offensive that included the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration into Israeli territory of an unknown number of militiamen, who have massacred civilians. and kidnapped more than 100 people, apparently to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners.

The same day, Israel declared a state of war and began a counterattack with aerial projectilesnaval and land forces over the Gaza Strip, as well as the hunt for militants in Israeli territory.

Palestinians gather among the rubble of an area destroyed after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, October 9, 2023.

Hecht confirmed today that Israel has recovered some 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in Israeli territorywhich gives an idea of ​​the number of troops that the Palestinian militia deployed in its brutal multiple attack against Israel.

On the other hand, the military spokesman assured that the United States expressed “its commitment to Israel’s (military) capabilities,” and that it will send a combat team.

“I think when you have the shadow of the United States, it sends a message to people who are on more distant horizons to stay out of this,” he said.

EFE

