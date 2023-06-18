Israeli Foreign Ministry: Department will not comment on Putin’s words about Zelensky’s Jewish roots

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish roots. This was reported RIA News Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Hayat.

According to him, at the moment the country’s foreign ministry does not intend to comment on this topic. However, he admitted that the reaction may follow in the future.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian President Zelensky a disgrace to the Jewish people. “I have had many Jewish friends since childhood, they say Zelensky is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people,” he said. According to the President of the Russian Federation, neo-Nazis, followers of Adolf Hitler, are now on the podium in Ukraine.