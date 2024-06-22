N12: Israel refused assistance from Ukraine in the fight against Iranian UAVs

Ukraine offered Israel assistance in the fight against Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), but Tel Aviv refused this. The TV channel reported this N12.

It is noted that Ukraine planned to invite Israeli experts to the country who could study drones and test their own anti-UAV systems. In turn, Kyiv expected to receive the latest technologies in return.

However, Israel did not take the idea seriously. Tel Aviv received several requests from Ukrainian colleagues, but ignored them.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the country was going to stop further attacks by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. He expressed hope for the unconditional support of Israel by the “free world” in its war against the “axis of evil led by Iran.”