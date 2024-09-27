UN Permanent Representative Danon: Israel believes that it is not in conflict with Lebanon

Israeli permanent representative to the UN Danny Danon, commenting on the new attack on Beirut, said that Israel does not believe that it is in conflict with Lebanon. His words lead RIA Novosti.

Danon also called on the Lebanese to prevent Hezbollah from starting a new Lebanese-Israeli war.

“We have no conflict with Lebanon… I call on the Lebanese people to speak openly and apply pressure to prevent Hezbollah from dividing Lebanon for another war against Israel,” the permanent representative said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli army attacked Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in Beirut. According to him, the headquarters of the Lebanese movement “was deliberately built under the residential buildings” of Beirut.