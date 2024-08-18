Gaza (Union)

The Israeli military has reduced the humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip to 20 square kilometres, turning the city of Deir al-Balah into the most densely populated area for displaced people in the world relative to its area, a Palestinian official said.

The Deir al-Balah Municipality in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of displaced people in the city had risen to about one million people, in light of its inability to provide them with the required services and the water outage.

The municipality said in a statement: “After the recent decision of the Israeli army to evacuate a number of neighborhoods in the city of Deir al-Balah, as well as its request to evacuate some areas in the center and south of the Strip, this decision will result in many humanitarian crises.”

The statement pointed out that “the humanitarian area in the south was reduced from 30 kilometres to 20 kilometres, which led to terrible congestion and a frightening crowding of residents in a narrow strip in the midst of extreme heat and the diseases and epidemics resulting from this congestion.”

He added: “The number of displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah has risen to unprecedented numbers, reaching nearly one million displaced people, distributed across about 200 shelters, which has made Deir al-Balah the area with the most capacity to accommodate displaced people throughout history, and at the global level, compared to its area.”

The statement pointed out that there were no places for the displaced to take refuge in light of the narrow area designated by the occupation army as a “humanitarian zone,” which made them wander the streets and roads.

The statement pointed out that the Deir al-Balah Municipality was unable to provide the required service to the residents, due to the fact that a number of water wells and tanks were out of service due to their location in the area that the Israeli army requested to be evacuated. These facilities provided the residents with 60% of their water needs, which will result in severe difficulty in obtaining water, especially in this extremely hot weather.

The statement pointed to the accumulation of waste in the streets and roads, and in the shelters, due to the inability of the municipality’s vehicles to reach the waste dump that was allocated during the war period because it is located in the evacuation area, which will result in the spread of epidemics and diseases, especially with the discovery of the first case of infection with the polio virus.

According to the government media office in Gaza, the number of people displaced inside the Strip due to the war has reached about two million people out of a total population of 2.3 million.

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving more than 132,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing, amid massive destruction and deadly famine.