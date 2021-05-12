Israel intensified its offensive in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, demolished a building that was used by the Islamist group Hamas while Palestinian rockets they fell incessantly in some regions of southern Israel.

Tuesday’s fighting was the more intense between both parties since 2014, with no signs of truce in sight.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces reported that some 850 rockets from Gaza against Israeli territory since the beginning of the escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand the offensive, while Gaza fighters fired a barrage of rockets that set off airstrike sirens and sparked explosions in the densely populated Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Israel attacked Hamas buildings in the Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

In Israel, five people, including three women and a minor, were killed in rocket attacks between Tuesday and Wednesday, and dozens were injured.

A 16-year-old girl and her 50-year-old father were killed by a direct rocket hit in the courtyard of their home in the village of Damascus near Lod.

Precisely in the city of Lod, a town where Israelis and Palestinians coexist, the authorities decreed a state of emergency due to the burning of three synagogues and the burning of dozen cars.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza rose to 35 Palestinians, including 10 children, according to the Ministry of Health. More of 230 people were injured.

In the West Bank, a 25-year-old Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli troops entering the al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since the 50 day war in mid-2014. In just over 24 hours, the current wave of violence – caused by religious tensions in the disputed city of Jerusalem – strongly evoked that devastating conflict.

Tel Aviv citizens spend hours in shelters under threat from Hamas missile attacks. Photo: AFP

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Israeli air strikes and the hiss of rockets were repeated, while plumes of smoke rose from the impact sites.

Israel resumed its bombing campaign to kill fighters and began tearing down entire buildings, a tactic that earned it strong international criticism in 2014.

In a nationally televised speech, Netanyahu said that Hamas and Islamic Jihad “have paid, and let me tell you, they will pay a high price for their aggressions.”

He claimed that Israel has killed dozens of fighters and caused heavy damage to hundreds of targets.

The current wave of violence coincides with the Muslim celebration of Ramadan, a delicate time of religious tension.

The tension between Israel and the Palestinians began last weekend in the mosque complex of Al-Aqsa, a holy place for both Muslims and Judaism.

The Israeli police fired tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians inside the compound, who in response threw stones and chairs at the officers.

On Monday afternoon, Hamas began firing rockets from Gaza. And from that moment on, tensions escalated rapidly.

GRB