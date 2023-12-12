The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday (12) that it recovered the bodies of two of those kidnapped in the Gaza Strip in an operation in the enclave, in which two soldiers were killed and several were injured.

The bodies of Eden Zakaria, 27, and Ziv Dado, 36, who was a sergeant, were recovered in a special forces operation and taken to Israel, where they were identified by the Israeli police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Eden Zakaria was captured on October 7, in the Hamas attack on Israel, while participating in the Nova music festival in Reim, one of the communities close to the Gaza Strip, while Sergeant Ziv Dado was kidnapped while working as a logistics supervisor in a battalion of the Israeli Army.

Two reservists were killed in the operation and several soldiers were injured, according to the Army. The Forum for Families of Kidnapped and Missing Persons mourned their deaths.

Eden's boyfriend was with her at the festival and was killed in the attack, the Israeli organization added in a statement.

“Eden was hit in the upper part of her body,” although she managed to call her father to warn him of the attack, the Forum detailed.

In the case of the sergeant, he was married, had a five-month-old son and was on a kibbutz when he was kidnapped.

The October 7 attack resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and around 240 kidnapped people who were taken to the Gaza Strip.

With the rescue of these two bodies, 135 hostages remain inside the Strip, but, according to information from the intelligence sector, Israel estimates that around 15 are dead.

Last Friday, Israeli ground troops positioned in the Gaza Strip tried, without success, to rescue some of the hostages still alive in the Palestinian enclave.

Two soldiers were seriously injured, according to the Israeli army, while Hamas said hostage Sahar Baruch, 25, was killed in the operation. The management of the kibbutz where he lived confirmed his death.

The terrorist group warned on Sunday that none of the hostages could be released unless Israel agreed to exchange them for Palestinians imprisoned in the Jewish state.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States brokered a seven-day truce from November 24 to 30 that included the release of 105 Hamas hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.