Hostages’ families forum demands government reach agreement with Hamas

Israel said on Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2024) that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Khan Yunis area, southern Gaza Strip. In a publication in Telegramthe IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified the hostages as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Abraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry.

THE Bring Them Home Nowthe forum for the families of the hostages, called once again for an agreement that would guarantee the release of those still under Hamas rule.Israel has a moral and ethical obligation to return all dead people for a dignified burial and to bring all hostages home alive for rehabilitation.”, reads in publication on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the forum “The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement. The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, should do everything in its power to finalize the agreement currently on the table”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (August 19) that Israel has accepted the US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The announcement was made in Tel Aviv (Israel), after a meeting between Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud, right).

Blinken calls on Hamas to accept the peace plan to facilitate new negotiations.

The US proposal is supported by Qatar and Egypt. Details have not been released, but the overall goal is expected to be to achieve a lasting ceasefire and return Israeli hostages to the country.

