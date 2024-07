Tribute to Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered on Wednesday (24) five bodies taken by Hamas terrorists to the Gaza Strip in the massacre on October 7.

The new operation revealed that Ravid Katz, 51; Oren Goldin, 33; Maya Goren, 56; Sergeant Kiril Brodski, 19; and Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, were killed in captivity.

The bodies of the victims were located in a tunnel in the city of Khan Younis, south of the enclave, by troops, including special forces from the IDF’s 98th Division and agents from Shin Bet (Israel’s internal intelligence), the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday morning (25).

According to the statement, Shin Bet interrogations of the captured terrorists and other intelligence information enabled the troops to identify the hideout.

The Israeli government estimates there are now 111 hostages in Gaza, including the remains of 39 confirmed dead by the IDF, out of the 251 people kidnapped during the Hamas attack on October 7.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been under intense pressure for a new truce to free the remaining hostages held captive.