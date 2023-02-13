Proposal was approved in the 1st round by Parliament and establishes the reduction of votes to form a majority in the Supreme Court

About 100 thousand people demonstrated in front of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, this Monday (13.Feb.2023) against the judicial reform proposed by the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahuaccording to New York Times,

Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented on Wednesday (11.jan) a bill that proposes changes in the judiciary of the country. Protesters say the proposal restricts the powers of the Supreme Court.

Among the proposals, Levin cites the possibility of Parliament overturning Court decisions and controlling appointments of judges. Leaders of the Israeli opposition, former attorneys general and the president of the local Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, demonstrated against the text.

The project was approved in 1st round by the Knesset this Monday (13.feb). Another 2 rounds of voting in parliament will still be needed.

On January 14, there were also registered protests in Tel Aviv against Levin’s project. In December 2022, Netanyahu took office for his 6th term as Prime Minister. He is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. Before, he led the country from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021.

