Around 15,000 people took to the center of the Israeli capital in opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers

Thousands of Israelis took part in protests in Tel Aviv this Saturday (Jan 14, 2022) against the country’s new right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The information is from the agency Al Jazeera.

Local police monitored the demonstrations. The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, ordered the agents to take “hard measures” if protesters blocked roads or displayed Palestinian flags.

According to local media, around 15,000 people gathered in the center of Israel’s capital in opposition to Netanyahu and his government. Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented on Wednesday (11.jan) bill that proposes changes in the judiciary system of the country in order to restrict the powers of the Supreme Court of the country.

Among the proposals, Levin cites the possibility for Parliament to overturn Court decisions and control appointments of judges and the independence of legal advisers. Leaders of the Israeli opposition, former attorneys general and the president of the local Supreme Court, Esther Hayut, demonstrated against the text.

The demonstrators present at the protests this Saturday (14.jan) shouted slogans in defense of democracy, according to the Al Jazeera. “ANDThey are very concerned about the rights of minorities within Israel, especially when it comes to gay rights.”says a reporter from the agency.

In 2022, Netanyahu won the 5th legislative election held in the country since 2019 with a higher-than-expected margin. He is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. He led from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021. He stepped down in June 2021 after alleged cases of corruption were uncovered.