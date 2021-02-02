The Israeli Ministry of Health announced the registration of 8,261 new injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injuries to 655,000, while the total number of deaths reached 4,816 deaths.

Within the framework of the vaccination campaign that started about a month ago, according to the data, 117,000 people received the vaccination yesterday, while about 5 million people received the vaccination since the beginning of the campaign, of whom 3165400 received the first dose and 1824525 received the second dose, a rate of 34.35% for the first dose and 19.8 % On the first and second doses.

Tomorrow, the Israeli government will hold consultations on extending the closure again, noting that the closure ends at seven in the morning on Friday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes to extend the closure until next Sunday, while the Ministry of Health is pushing to maintain the closure while easing the education system.