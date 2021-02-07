The Israeli Ministry of Health announced the registration of 6,271 new cases of Coronavirus during the past 24 hours, and the ministry indicated that 38 cases had died within the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 5,057 since the outbreak of the epidemic.

She added that the number of active patients reached 71,635 people, of whom 1,124 were described as serious, of whom 332 were undergoing artificial respirators, stressing that the percentage of positive results in the number of examinations reached 7.8 per cent.

It is reported that 3416613 cases benefited from the first dose of the vaccine against Corona in Israel, and 2006,963 received the second dose. Today, Sunday, the tight lockdown imposed by the Israeli government to limit the spread of the Corona virus ends.