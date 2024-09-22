IDF: More than 100 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in its Telegram-channel, which recorded the launch of more than 100 rockets from Lebanon on the morning of September 22.

“Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel between 06:24 and 06:32, and between 06:52 and 07:00, approximately 85 shells were recorded entering Israeli territory from Lebanon,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

In addition, 20 more rockets were recorded entering Israeli airspace from Lebanon in the Jezreel Valley.

Earlier, the US State Department called on Americans in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible due to the development of the conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. The department noted that the number of commercial flights leaving Lebanon has decreased, and if the situation worsens, US citizens may lose the opportunity to leave the republic altogether.