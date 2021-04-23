Israel reported this Friday that, for the first time in 10 months, there were no deaths by coronavirus in the last day, a news that comes a day after having overcome the barrier of five million vaccinated against the virus.

The Israeli Ministry of Health indicated through its website that during the last 24 hours, detected 129 cases, which places the total at 837,870, while the death toll is 6,346, the same reported on Thursday.

He also indicated that there are currently 1,897 active cases in the country160 of them were in serious condition, the Europa Press news agency reported.

On the other hand, 5,374,276 people received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 5,005,418 were also inoculated with the second, which is equivalent to more than half of its population of almost 9 million inhabitants.

The country registered a decrease in the numbers of infections and deaths after the drastic rebound in mid-January, when it registered nearly 10,000 daily cases.

The vaccination campaign, with the drug developed by Pfizer-BoiNtech, covers more than half of the total population already more than 80% of those over 16 years, according to the newspaper The Times of Israel.

“This is a tremendous success for the Israeli health system and the Israeli citizens. Together we are eradicating the coronavirus“said the Minister of Health of Israel, Yuli Edelstein, through a message on the social network Twitter.

