Mohamed VI, with his son, Prince Hasan, during a Council of Ministers held in Rabat on May 19. MAP

Israel has recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Occidental Sahara, former Spanish colony and considered by the UN as a “non-autonomous territory”, according to a statement released on Monday by the Cabinet of the Royal Palace in Rabat that has confirmed Israeli diplomacy. King Mohamed VI has received a letter from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he undertakes that the Israeli Government “reflect in all its acts and documents” the recognition of Moroccan authority over the Saharawi territory. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, has assured that the decision “will strengthen relations between both countries and peoples, and the continuation of cooperation to deepen regional peace and stability.” The Cabinet of the head of the Government in turn endorsed the strengthening of ties with Rabat.

The Moroccan official communiqué, distributed by the state news agency MAP, It also specifies that the decision adopted by the Jewish State will be “transmitted to the United Nations, to all the international organizations of which it forms part, and to all the countries with which [Israel] maintains diplomatic relations. Netanyahu has also informed the sovereign of the Alaouite dynasty that, within the framework of this decision, “the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla” is being considered, the former Villa Cisneros under Spanish administration, located 530 kilometers south of El Aayoun. Morocco is preparing to raise the level of its diplomatic representation in Tel Aviv after the letter sent to the king by Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to a senior Moroccan official who described the Israeli position as “advanced and without any ambiguity” to the Efe news agency. .

The diplomatic announcement procedure is reminiscent of the one used by Rabat in March 2022 with the letter sent by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, to Mohamed VI, in which he announced a turn on Western Sahara in favor of the Moroccan theses. After a period of disagreements and tension between 2020 and 2021, Sánchez turned towards an approach to the doctrine of autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty for Western Sahara. The head of the Spanish Government then expressed his endorsement of this proposal, considering it the “most serious, credible and realistic” to resolve a conflict that has been entrenched for almost half a century.

Israel and Morocco have registered a hidden diplomatic tension in recent weeks after the normalization of relations agreed at the end of 2020. Rabat has since postponed the opening of an Israeli Embassy, ​​waiting for Israel to formally recognize its sovereignty over Western Sahara , as the United States and thirty other countries have already done. Washington, however, has not taken the step of establishing a consular representation in Dakhla or El Aaiún, a decision that, according to US diplomatic sources in Rabat, is not on the table.

Israel currently has a diplomatic liaison office in Morocco, but not a full-fledged embassy. The recognition of Rabat’s authority over the territory of the former Spanish colony predictably clears the way for its formal opening. The Moroccan government has been postponing since last March the convening of the second Negev summit, the meeting of four Arab countries that recognize Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords, and has again postponed it to the end of June, at least until September.

Despite the fact that the bilateral relations resumed since December 2020, forged by the Republican Donald Trump in his last days in the White House, they have advanced briskly in terms of security and defense, economy and trade, or tourism and culture, the ties bilateral negotiations seemed to have stalled on the thorny issue of the Sahara. Bilateral trade has skyrocketed between the new allies, with an increase of 32% in 2022 in favor of Israel, which sent more than 200,000 tourists to Morocco last year. More than 700,000 Israelis, about 8% of the population, are Jews of Moroccan origin.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The strengthening of bilateral ties announced this Monday coincides with the announcement of the appointment of the first Israeli defense attaché in Morocco from the normalization of relations. Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Itach, the son of a Moroccan Jew who emigrated to Israel and who until now was in command in Haifa (northern Israel) of the equivalent of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit, will occupy this relevant post. Until now, the diplomatic liaison office in Rabat only had a specific department for agriculture. The appointment comes after a dozen Israeli soldiers participated for the first time in Morocco in the African Lion maneuvers, coordinated by the United States.

Israel and Morocco formalized in 2021 a relationship of military cooperation that dated back half a century. Israel’s then Defense Minister, former General Benny Gantz, signed a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation that has opened the door to arms sales and military intelligence coordination. After the outbreak of tension between Morocco and Algeria and the Polisario Front since the end of 2020, the Moroccan Armed Forces have been reinforced with advancing weapons, observation and attack drones and missiles, in particular, coming from Israel. The agreement also provides for the development of joint projects for the manufacture of unmanned aircraft in Moroccan territory.

One of the unknowns now being raised in Israel is how those countries, including several African ones, closer to Algiers than to Rabat, will react, just at a time when their diplomacy seeks to strengthen ties with the continent. Precisely, his Foreign Minister has just concluded a visit to Kenya in which he also “held additional meetings aimed at expanding the circle of peace and normalization on the African continent” at a time when “Iran is trying to expand its influence on the mainland,” his office said in a statement. The local press has indicated this Monday that Cohen met in Nairobi with the representative of an African country, without identifying him, who lacks diplomatic relations with the Jewish State.

The next country to join the Abraham Accords, that is, to maintain diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, will probably be African, once the option of Saudi Arabia is “still very far away”, according to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the 9th in an interview with CNN. These are the pacts that Rabat joined in 2020, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain did so. Sudan started the process, but has not concluded it in the midst of the new internal conflict that has broken out this year.

Biden invites Netanyahu to the US

Almost seven months after returning to power, Netanyahu has received from President Joe Biden the long-awaited invitation to meet in the United States, according to a statement released by his office late Monday afternoon, after a “long and warm ” telephone conversation between the two. He is the first Israeli head of government since 1969, when Richard Nixon received Golda Meir, who has not officially visited Washington at this time in office; and the statement, in fact, does not specify that the invitation is specifically to the White House. Only that the meeting will take place in the United States and that the teams of both countries will coordinate the details. Israeli public television points to the possibility of it taking place on the margins of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, next September.

Everything seems to depend on judicial reform, also mentioned in the statement. Netanyahu, according to the note, “informed the American president about the law that will be approved next week in the Knesset (Parliament) and about his intention to try to forge a broad public consensus on the rest of the process during the summer vacation,” after the end of the current parliamentary session. He refers to the annulment of the clause that allows the Supreme Court to annul those decisions of the Government, ministers or elected public officials -such as mayors- that he considers clearly unreasonable. It was approved last Monday in first reading and needs another two, which are usually voted on the same day, to become law.

Biden has openly criticized the reform on several occasions and the radicalism of the Israeli Executive, the most right-wing in the seven decades of the country’s history. In the aforementioned interview with CNN, Biden described it as the “most extreme he has seen” in Israel and assured that those “ministers who say ‘we can colonize where we want’ are part of the problem”, alluding to ultranationalist partners.

Biden’s attitude towards Netanyahu contrasts with that displayed towards the Israeli president. Isaac Herzog, with a mainly formal role, coming from the Labor Party and mediator on the judicial reform between the Government and the opposition, will give a speech this Wednesday before the United States Congress.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.